All 13 Maharashtra universities to conduct exams in Online Mode

Mumbai: Examinations for undergraduate students of 13 state-run universities in Maharashtra will be held online, Minister of Higher Education Uday Samant said on Thursday.
The minister's statement came even as Savitribai Phule University (Pune University) is already conducting exams of all streams in Online Mode. The exams in online mode for First Year BSc and other streams started on April 11 have already concluded.
Currently, the exams of 2nd and 3rd year students are underway.
"There are strict restrictions imposed to break the chain of the COVID-19 spread in the state. Hence, we have decided to conduct examinations for undergraduate students, from first to third year, online," news agency PTI quoted Samant as saying.
Speaking to reporters, the minister for higher and technical education said that he also plans to request the state government to include exam-related work in the essential services category.
The decision has been taken after consulting vice- chancellors of universities, he said.
"Several exams of Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur and Gondwana universities had already been conducted online earlier", he said.
"We are also trying to inoculate students in the age group of 18 to 25 years. There are some 37 lakh students in all these universities who can be vaccinated at their respective institutions," Samant said, adding that final decision in this regard is yet to be taken.
