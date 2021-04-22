Covid-19: Eyebrows raised as SC appoints Harish Salve Amicus Curiae

New Delhi: Micro blogging site Twitter Thursday erupted soon after the Supreme Court taking suo moto cognizance of COVID 19 issues appointed Harish Salve as Amicus Curiae in a case.
“As High Court after High Court slam the Modi Govt for incompetence, the Supreme Court has suddenly woken up & taken 'suo moto cognizance' of issues related to COVID Harish
“Salve is already in SC to help CJI Bobde!
“One thing is certain, it's not people they are trying to save”, Congress Social Media head Srivatsa wrote on Twitter.
The SC suo moto action came while the court was hearing an application filed by Vedanta, seeking permission to reopen its plant only for the purpose of producing oxygen for supply of medical oxygen to Covid-19 patients.
During the hearing, Justice Bobde noted that at least six high courts have so far issued orders related to Covid, such as supply of medicines and the imposition of lockdowns. The apex court, however, asserted that while it is laudable that high courts are taking action on Covid-related issues, it seems to have created “some confusion and diversion”.
The court then hinted that it might withdraw some of these cases from the high courts and take them up instead. The Supreme Court will consider the matter Friday, he said.
Reacting on Salve’s appointment as Amicus Curiae, activist Saket Gokhale wrote:
“The CJI retires tomorrow. Yet matter has been taken up today & listed for tomorrow…. Of all the people, Harish Salve has been appointed amicus curiae… The High Courts have done a fantastic job at holding the govt accountable.... But here we are today… Aap chronology samjho.”
Another Twitter user, Oru Kattan, on the Twitter handle @KattanOru, wrote:
“Harish Salve is not an epidemiologist, has not created or administered public health policy is not an expert on covid or any health issue, is not a doctor. Then why has Bobde made him amicus curiae (friend of the court who acts as advisor) in its suo motu Covid case?”
Reacting strongly against the latest move, Bhavika Kapoor wrore:
"Harish Salve has been appointed "amicus curiae" by #SupremeCourt for #COVID19India matter. Amicus curiae, (Latin: “friend of the court” to give unbiased assistance), but in this case Harish Salve seems to be friend of culprit BJP govt."
