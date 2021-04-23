Watch: Dead body falls from ambulance on its way to crematorium in Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal: A video showing dead body - seemingly of a patient who probably had succumbed to Coronavirus Diseased (COVID-19), falling from the ambulance on its way to crematorium has sent shock waves in Madhya Pradesh already ravaged by the intensity of the Pandemic.
The families and kin of Covid-19 patients are complaining that the dead bodies of their loved ones are not being handed to them.
Shocking video has surfaced from #Vidisha, #MadhyaPradesh. Dead body falling from ambulance.#COVIDEmergency2021 #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/ehYuVWSNeL— AleemFaizee (@aleemfaizee) April 23, 2021
Amidst these allegations the shocking video emerged that showed the ambulance coming out of a hospital in Vidisha – some 62.5 kms from capital of Madhya Pradesh Bhopal.
As the ambulance came out of the gate and sped to its destination the dead body fell from it.
The shocking scene led to people shouting in panic and leading the driver to stop the ambulance.
Vidisha was earlier in the news for mix-up and declaring the patients dead twice.
According to news agency PTI, A 58-year-old coronavirus patient was declared dead twice in a day before he actually died at a government hospital in Vidisha district, his family claimed on Saturday. The hospital management blamed a nurse for the mix-up but claimed it happened only once.
However, something similar happened to Goralal Kori, a railway employee and resident of Sultania village, was admitted to Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical College and Hospital on April 12 after he developed coronavirus-like symptoms, his son Kailash Kori said.
