CBSE 10th result 2021 to be declared on cbseresults.nic.in

CBSE 10th Result 2021: The Central board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will release Class 10 (Xth) result on the official website cbseresults.nic.in.
However the date and time of CBSE 10th result 2021 have not been confirmed yet, CBSE sources said.
The CBSE had declared on Friday July 30, 2021 the result of 12th (XIIth) result. Following this there are wild speculations first that the result will be announced on Sunday August 1, 2021, and now that it will be announced today i.e. Monday August 2, 2021.
The CBSE however refuted all these reports and said the date and time of 10th result is yet to be confirmed.
"We will start working on Class 10th result from today and try to deliver it by next week", Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Exam Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj is quoted as saying in media reports.
CBSE had cancelled 10th and 12th annual exams because of Covid-19 Second Wave. After the cancellation of the board exams, it has also been decided to prepare the result based on special evaluation scheme and assessment criteria.
Besides 2021 board exams, the Pandemic has also disturbed the new academic year also forcing the CBSE to reduce the syllabus for the 2021-22 academic year and devise new examination scheme.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) in a notification released July 5 said it will hold two board exams for classes 10th and 12th instead of one in the ensuing academic year and also said the syllabus for the year 2021-22 has been reduced.
Announcing the new scheme for 2021-22, the CBSE said the academic session will be bifurcated into two terms, with the board conducting exams at the end of each. (Read Complete details here.)
Meanwhile students waiting for their 10th result, should keep ready their Roll Number. Students should not that CBSE had not issued the admit card, hall ticket, of the students. Hence it has launched a separate online platform to get CBSE 10th roll number. (Read step by step guideline to check “CBSE 10th Roll Number”.)
