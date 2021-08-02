KCET 2021 Application Edit opened till Aug 5

KCET 2021 Application Edit: Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has started from 03:00 pm today UGCET 2021 Application Edit option for students who have applied for the Common Entrance Test to be held in August.
1. Click here to go to the official website: kea.kar.nic.in.
2. Click on the link marked as “Editing Online Application CET-2021” link
3. Log-in using User ID and Password.
4. Go to “Print Application Tab” and click the button “Click here to Edit Application”.
5. Make the changes as per your need.
6. Click on declare button to confirm the changes made.
7. Take the printout of the modified application form.
1. Click here to go to the official website: kea.kar.nic.in.
2. Click on the link marked as “Editing Online Application CET-2021” link
3. Log-in using User ID and Password.
4. Go to “Print Application Tab” and click the button “Click here to Edit Application”.
5. Make the changes as per your need.
6. Click on declare button to confirm the changes made.
7. Take the printout of the modified application form.
“Candidates will not be allowed to edit and change their name, mother’s name, father’s name, mobile number, email, Nationality, eligibility clause code and exam place", the KEA said.
"KCET Application Edit 2021" option which has started on August 2 at 03:00 pm will be available till 08:00 pm on August 5, 2021.
"The candidates can change/modify the information furnished in the online application as per their eligibility", the KEA said.
"Before changing the information candidates are advised to verify the entries completely, especially with regard to category reservation, Kannada, Rural, Special Category etc claims are correctly entered", it said.
Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has made on its official website “kea.kar.nic.in” the link for Online Application Printout for the candidates who have registered for UGCET 2021 on July 26, 2021.
As per the revised schedule, "KCET 2021" will be held on August 28 and 29, 2021. The Kannada language test will be held on August 30, 2021.
As per Karnataka CET 2021 Notification, Karnataka CET 2021 Admit Card will be released on August 13, 2021. Candidates should download the admit card/hall ticket to check their exam centre name and address.
Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) started through its website kea.kar.nic.in from June 15, 2021 Online Registration for Karnataka Common Entrance Test 2021 (Karnataka CET 2021 also known as UGCET).
The last date to apply was originally fixed as July 10, 2021. It was however extended multiple times - last time till July 24, 2021.
Karnataka state education department has earlier waived minimum marks for the common entrance test (CET) to get admission in engineering and medical colleges across the state.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.