Bihar Inter Admission 2021: Last date extended till Aug 10

OFSS Bihar Intermediate Admission 2021: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has once again extended the last date to submit Online Application form for Class 11 (Intermediate) Admission 2021 through Online Facilitation System For Students (OFSS) website (www.ofssbihar.info).
The last date to apply for Bihar Inter Class 11 admission 2021 was originally fixed as June 28. It has however been extended multiple times first till July 03, then July 30 and August 4, and now till August 10, 2021.
Though students from local and other state board can also apply till August 10, the latest extension is basically aimed at students from CBSE and CISCE ISC 12th whose results were delayed.
Hence students, especially from CBSE and CISCE ISC boards, who could not apply for Bihar Inter 11th admission, can submit their online application using the official website.
“Students who have passed the Matriculation Examination or 10th Class or equivalent examination from Bihar School Examination Board, Central Board for Secondary Eeducation (CBSE), Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) or any other State board are eligible to apply online for admission”, Bihar education board said.
1. Click here to go to the OFSS website: ofssbihar.info.
2. In Important Official Links section of the Home Page, click on "Apply Online".
3. Once the link becomes active complete all the nine steps.
4. Submit the form and take a printout for future reference.
The students willing to appear for Bihar Class 11 or Intermediate admission are required to pay Rs.300/- application fee through online mode using Debit or Credit card.
Students who have already applied for Intermediate or Class 11 admission in Bihar should note that OFSS First Merit List, also known as "OFSS 1st Selection List" has not yet been released.
Students should note that the board is also yet to announce date and time to release the merit list, also known as selection list.
BSEB had earlier launched the Online Facilitation System For Students (OFSS) website (www.ofssbihar.info) for Class 11 Amission 2021 along with Prospectus, Notification and application steps. The date of releasing Merit List will be announced later.
The board started receiving Online Application forms for Class 11 (Intermediate) Amission 2021 through Online Facilitation System For Students (OFSS) website (www.ofssbihar.info) from June 19, 2021.
Bihar Inter Class 11th admission starts after the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) declared the Class 10 Matric 2021 result on April 05, 2021.
Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) had earlier published the list and information of colleges and institutes that will be participating in the Online Facilitation System for Students (OFSS) through official website (www.ofssbihar.info) for Class 11 or Intermediate Admission 2021-23.
Students, inclduing those who comes under Sport quota, who wish to participate in this year’s Class 11 admission can visit the website and check the names, address, available seats and related details of the college. They can then select and short-list the college/colleges of their choice so as to use them once the common application form is up.
