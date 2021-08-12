JEE Main 4th Session Application Closed - What Now

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) Thursday stopped receiving application for JEE Main 4th Session scheduled to be held in August and September 2021.
Lakhs of students across the country have already registered themselves for the fourth and the final stage of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main for seeking admissions to top Indian Institute of Technology (IITs) before the last date of application.
The Ministry of Education had however offered a fresh opportunity to all those students who could not register themselves for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main till 09:00 pm on August 11, 2021.
As per the NTA, students continuously demanded that they should be given another opportunity for registration to appear in the JEE Main. In view of this demand, it was decided to extend the date of registration.
The fourth and final session of the JEE Main will take place from August 26 to September 2. After this exam, the JEE Advanced 2021 will be conducted on October 3.
The NTA has not yet confirmed any date or time to download JEE Main admit card. It will however be released at least a week before the exam date.
In view of the prevailing Covid-19, this year the JEE Main is being conducted in 4 sessions instead of two. The exam is also being held in 334 cities, whereas earlier the examination was held in 232 cities.
The NTA said this year the number of examination centres in each shift has been increased from 660 to 828.
The NTA had released on August 6 the result of JEE Main 3rd Session held in July, 2021.
