OFSS Inter Merit List 2021 Soon

OFSS Bihar Intermediate Merit List 2021: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will release soon, 2021 OFSS Inter Merit List, 1st Selection List, of students who have registered for admission in Class 11 (Intermediate) through Online Facilitation System For Students website www.ofssbihar.info.
The release date of OFSS 1st selection list, First Merit Lits, has not been officially confirmed. The Bihar board sources however said the OFSS list will be released "very soon".
The Bihar board closed application process on August 10, 2021 after extending for multiple times the last date of application.
The board normally releases Merit List, Selection List, a week or two after the last day of application. Accordingly, students who have registered for Class 11, intermediate, admission in Bihar junior colleges based on their Class 10 - CBSE, State Board or ICSE score, can expect the release of the First Merit List by the end of next week.
The board will publish newspaper advertisement giving the schedule, date and time of the release of 1st, 2nd and 3rd Merit List. After merit based admission, OFSS Inter Spot Admission will start.
In the admission notification the board had said it will release OFSS Inter 1st Selection List after the student registration process is compeleted. The process however got delayed as CBSE, ICSE 10th results were delayed.
Once published, "OFSS 11th Merit List" will be accessible on OFSS portal.
1. Click here to go to the OFSS website: ofssbihar.info.
2. In Important Official Links section click on 1st Merit List.
3. Enter User name and ID if asked.
4. Check your name in the list if it is in PDF.
The board started receiving Online Application forms for Class 11 (Intermediate) Amission 2021 through Online Facilitation System For Students (OFSS) website (www.ofssbihar.info) from June 19, 2021.
The last date to apply for "Bihar Inter Class 11 admission 2021" was originally fixed as June 28. It has however been extended multiple times first till July 03, then July 30 and August 4, and for the last time till August 10, 2021 aimed at students from CBSE and CISCE ICSE 10th students whose results were delayed.
