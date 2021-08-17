OFSS Inter 1st Merit List 2021 on Aug 18

OFSS Bihar Intermediate Merit List 2021: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will release on Wednesday August 18, OFSS Inter First Merit List, 1st Selection List, of students who have registered for admission in Class 11 (Intermediate) through Online Facilitation System For Students website www.ofssbihar.info.
The release date of OFSS Intermediate (Class 11th) 1st selection list, First Merit Lits, has been officially confirmed by the board.
"The Online Intermediate Admission Session 2021-23 First Selection List will be declared on August 18, 2021", BSEB said about OFSS Inter 1st selection list release date.
The Bihar board closed application process on August 10, 2021 after extending for multiple times the last date of application.
The board started receiving Online Application forms for Class 11 (Intermediate) Amission 2021 through Online Facilitation System For Students (OFSS) website (www.ofssbihar.info) from June 19, 2021.
The last date to apply for "Bihar Inter Class 11 admission 2021" was originally fixed as June 28. It has however been extended multiple times first till July 03, then July 30 and August 4, and for the last time till August 10, 2021 aimed at students from CBSE and CISCE ICSE 10th students whose results were delayed.
Once realesed the Bihar Intermediate Class 11 merit list will be available of official website "ofssbihar.info".
The date and time to release the 2nd and 3rd list will be announced later on. After merit based admission, OFSS Inter Spot Admission will start.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.