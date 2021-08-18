TN to bring in Bill seeking medical admission without NEET

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday said the government will bring in a Bill, during the ongoing assembly session, to cancel the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) for medical college admissions.
Responding to a point made by law maker Udhayanidhi Stalin on the NEET, he said during the elections, the DMK had promised that its goal on coming to power would be to get an exemption from the entrance exam.
"Towards that, the government had appointed the A.K. Rajan Commission to analyse the issue, seek public views and submit a report", he said.
The chief minister said that the legal aspects of the Commission's report are being studied and a Bill seeking exemption from NEET will be brought during the current session.
Major political parties in Tamil Nadu are opposed to the NEET.
The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) is conducted for admission to First Year MBBS, BDS, BUMS, BAMS and other Medical Courses by National Testing Agency (NTA). NEET 2021 will be conducted on September 12.
