TS EAMCET 2021 result soon

TS EAMCET 2021 Result: Telangana State Council for Higher Education (TSCHE) is set to declare on its official website eamcet.tsche.ac.in soon the result of the candidates who have appeared for TS EAMCET 2021.
Telangana State Council for Higher Education (TSCHE) had released the Answer Key (Preliminary), Question Paper and Response Sheet of the candidates on August 12, 2021.
TSCHE had initially fixed the last date to raise objection as August 12. It was however extended till August 16.
The TSCHE will now publish the Final Answer Keys based on which TS EAMCET results will be published. Along with the result, TSCHE will also publish Merit List and Rank of the students based on which the admission counselling will be held.
Candidates should note that once declared, TS EAMCET result will be available on the official website eamcet.tsche.ac.in.
TSCHE has not confirmed the date and time to release the EAMCE result. However, sources have earlier said EAMCET 2021 result will be declared on or before August 25, 2021.
TS EAMCET Engineering for admission in Eengineering courses was conducted on August 4, 5 and 6 whereas TS EAMCET Agriculture was held on August 9 and 10, 2021.
TS EAMCET 2021 Answer Key and Question Papers are published on the official website date-wise. Candidates who have not yet checked their OMR sheets can check now.
