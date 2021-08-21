MHT CET 2021 Admit Card soon on mhtcet2021.mahacet.org

MHT CET 2021 Admita Card Date: Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell (CET) is set to release on its official website mhtcet2021.mahacet.org any time soon the Hall Ticket, also called as Admit Card, of the candidates who have regsitered for MHT CET September 2021 Examination.
Once released, MHT CET admit card will be available for download on the Maharashtra CET Cell official website.
1. Click here to go to the official website: mahacet.org.
2. Go to "Issue of Hall Ticket through login of successfully registered candidates" section 3. on the Home Page.
4. Click on the green bar marked with the link "Click To Download Hall Ticket".
5. Login using ID and Password.
6. Your Hall Ticket and MHT CET 2021 Admit Card should appear on screen. Download and take a printout.
1. Click here to go to the official website: mahacet.org.
2. Go to "Issue of Hall Ticket through login of successfully registered candidates" section 3. on the Home Page.
4. Click on the green bar marked with the link "Click To Download Hall Ticket".
5. Login using ID and Password.
6. Your Hall Ticket and MHT CET 2021 Admit Card should appear on screen. Download and take a printout.
Candidates registered for MHT CET 2021 should check their name, photograph and other details correctly printed on the hall ticket. They should also check MHT CET Date, Time, Shift, name and address of MHT CET Exam Center clearly mentioned in the admit card.
Candidates should note that the Maharashtra CET Cell has not officially confirmed any date to release the hall ticket. It however releases them well ahead of the scheduled exam. And, since the exam is just less than two weeks ahead, candidates should expect their CET admit card any moment.
The State Common Entrance Test Cell Maharashtra had started receiving online application through its website mhtcet2021.mahacet.org for MHT CET 2021 from June 08, 2021. This was done even as the CET date was not finalised.
The Maharashtra CET Cell had in February released detailed syllabus in PDF exam pattern, marking scheme and subject-wise distribution of marks.
MHT CET 2021, conducted for UG admission in Engineering, Medical, Pharmacy and other professional courses, will be held in two phases. The first phase of MHT CET 2021 will start on September 4 and continue till September 10, 2021. The second phase of MHT CET will be conducted between September 14 and 20, 2021.
MHT CET 2021 will be conducted in Online Mode and for PCB (Physics, Chmeistry and Biology) and PCM (Physics, Chmeistry and Mathematics) separately. MHT CET first phase will be of PCB (Physics, Chmeistry and Biology) and the second phase will be of PCM (Physics, Chmeistry and Mathematics).
The Maharshtra CET Cell has earlier provided special registration window from August 12 to 16, 2021 for those who could not register due to Covid-19 or any other reason. During this period already registered candidated were allowed to edit and make correction in their application.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.