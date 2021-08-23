Tamil Nadu SSLC Result 2021: The Tamil Nadu State Board of Secondary Education (TNBSE) has declared the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (TBSE SSLC) 10th results 2021 on its official website today i.e. Monday August 23, 2021.
TN SSLC result is available on tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, dge2.tn.nic.in as well as on associate websites, it is officially confirmed.
1. Click here to go to the official website: tnresults.nic.in/.
2. Click on "SSLC Result 2021" on the home page.
3. Log-in using ID and Password if asked.
4. Click on aubmit button to check your 10th result.
Along with individual result, overall pass percentage and districtwise result data have also been published. The board will however not publish merit list and toppers details.
Over 9 lakh students from different districts of Tamil Nadu had registered for SSLC exam 2021 that was cancelled due to Covid-19.
As per the announced schedule, TN Class 10 SSLC 2021 exam was supposed to be held in March. Over nine lakh students from different districts of the state had registered for the exam planned at 12,690 centres.
The state government however cancelled the exam because of Covid-19 pandemic. While announcing the cancellation of 10th (Xth) exam, Tamil Nadu government said all SSLC students will be promoted to the next class and their result will be prepared based on internal assessment.
Tamil Nadu government had to cancel SSLC exam in 2020 also becuase of Coronavirus pandemic.
The score of these students will be calculated based on quarterly and half yearly exams. Students would get 80% weightage for half yearly and quarterly exam marks and 20% weightage for attendance.
Tamil Nadu State Board of Secondary Education (TNBSE) had on July 19, 2021 declared Class 12th i.e. HSE +2 result.
Around 8.2 lakh students from different districts of Tamil Nadu had registered for the 12th board exam.
A total of 8,16,473 have passed the exam with the board registering 99.79% pass percentage.
