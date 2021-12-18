Maharashtra B Pharm, Pharm D 2021 CAP Round 2 result - check here

Maharashtra Pharmacy (B. Pharmacy/Pharm. D) Admission 2021: Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell is set to publish today i.e. Saturday December 18, 2021 on its official website ph2021.mahacet.org Provisional Allotment of CAP Round II for the candidates who registered for admission in First Year Pharmacy B Pharm and Pharm D courses for the academic year 2021-22.
1. Click here to go to the official website: ph2021.mahacet.org.
2. Click on the link "CAP Round 2 Provisional Allotment List" in the Inmportant Links section of the Home Page.
3. Enter your Application ID which starts with PH21 and Date of Birth.
4.Click on Submit button to check your name and position.
Candidates should note the CET Cell has confirmed date of release of MHT CET 2021 Pharmacy CAP Round 2 result. It has not mentioned any specific time. As per previous records however, PH 2021 CAP Round 2 result 2021 will be published any time by today evening.
Candidates who are allotted seats in MHT CET First Year Pharmacy PH Admission CAP Round 2 should note that date of reporting to the allotted institute and confirmation of admission is December 19 to 22, 2021.
Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell had earlier asked students to fill and submit through the official website Option Form for Maharashtra First Year Pharmacy CAP Round 2 underway for admission in PH course for the academic year 2021-22.
Candidates should also note that Maharashtra CET Cell will publish PH 2021 CAP Round 2 Seat Allotment result on December 18, 2021 based on options and choices submitted by the candidates.
Maharashtra CET Cell had published on December 08, 2021 the Allotment Result of Pharmacy CAP Round 1 of candidates who have registered for admission in First Year B Pharm and Pharm D courses.
The CET Cell published the Provisional Merit List on November 28, 2021 and Final Merit List on December 03, 2021.
Display of Ph 21 Final Merit list of Maharashtra State/All India Candidates and Provisional Category wise Seats (Seat Matrix) for CAP Round I on website: December 03, 2021.
Display of Provisional Vacant Seats for Ph21 CAP Round II : December 13, 2021
Online Submission and Confirmation of Option Form of CAP Round 2 through candidate’s Login by the Candidate: December 14 to 16, 2021.
Display of Ph 2021 Provisional Allotment of CAP Round 2: December 18, 2021.
Reporting to the Allotted Institute and Confirmation of Admission by submitting required documents and payment of fee after CAP Round II: December 19 to 22, 2021.
Admission in First Year Pharmacy course through CAP rounds is conducted for students who have appeared in and passed Maharashtra HSC Class 12th board exam or equivalent like ISC and CBSE Class 12th annual exam.
Besides clearing the 12th exam, the students participating in Maharashtra Pharmacy Counselling should also have passed MHT CET (PCB) or NEET (UG) 2021 – the two medical entrance exams conducted by the respective authorities.
