MHT CET Pharmacy 2021: CAP Round 1 Option Form filling starts

Maharashtra Pharmacy (B Pharm and Pharm D) Admission 2021: Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has asked students to fill and submit option form for Pharmacy 2021 CAP Round 1 underway for admission to First Year Undergraduate B Pharmacy and Postgraduate Pharm D courses for the year 2021-22.
1. Click here to go to the official website: ph2021.mahacet.org.
2. Click on the link marked "Already Registered" on the Home Page.
3. Enter your Application ID starting with PH21 and Date of Birth.
4. Fill the option form, entering the correct choices and options of preferred colleges.
1. Click here to go to the official website: ph2021.mahacet.org.
2. Click on the link marked "Already Registered" on the Home Page.
3. Enter your Application ID starting with PH21 and Date of Birth.
4. Fill the option form, entering the correct choices and options of preferred colleges.
It should be noted that students whose names figure in the PH21 Final Merit List will only be allowed to fill and submit the option form and participate in Pharmacy CAP Round 1 and consequent rounds of Pharmacy admission counselling of Maharashtra CET Cell.
Candidates whose names figure in the Final Merit list should also note that the date and time for option form submission is between December 04 to 06, 2021.
Candidates should also note that Maharashtra CET Cell will publish PH 2021 CAP Round 1 Seat Allotment based on options and choices submitted by the candidates. The candidates should hence properly study the Seat Matrix published on the official website.
Candidates who do not get admission in PH21 CAP Round 1 should note that Pharmacy CAP Round 2 will start with the publication of Vacant Seat on December 12, 2021. Online submission for Pharmacy Round 2 Counselling will start on December 13, 2021.
Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell released the Notification for Admission to First Year in the Four Year Undergraduate Course in Pharmacy B. Pharmacy and Pharm. D for the year 2021-22 and also started receiving online registration and application form from Friday November 12.
The CET Cell published the Provisional Merit List on November 28, 2021 and Final Merit List on December 03, 2021.
Display of Ph21 Provisional Merit List for Maharashtra State/All India Candidate on website: November 28, 2021.
Display of Ph 21 Final Merit list of Maharashtra State/All India Candidates and Provisional Category wise Seats (Seat Matrix) for CAP Round I on website: December 03, 2021.
Online Submission and Confirmation of Option Form of CAP Round-I through candidate’s Login by the Candidate: December 04 to 06, 2021.
Display of Ph 2021 Provisional Allotment of CAP Round 1: December 08, 2021.
Reporting to the Allotted Institute and Confirmation of Admission by submitting required documents and payment of fee after CAP Round I: December 09 to 11, 2021.
Display of B Pharm and Pharm D Round 2 allotment result: December 17, 2021.
Display of Ph21 Provisional Merit List for Maharashtra State/All India Candidate on website: November 28, 2021.
Display of Ph 21 Final Merit list of Maharashtra State/All India Candidates and Provisional Category wise Seats (Seat Matrix) for CAP Round I on website: December 03, 2021.
Online Submission and Confirmation of Option Form of CAP Round-I through candidate’s Login by the Candidate: December 04 to 06, 2021.
Display of Ph 2021 Provisional Allotment of CAP Round 1: December 08, 2021.
Reporting to the Allotted Institute and Confirmation of Admission by submitting required documents and payment of fee after CAP Round I: December 09 to 11, 2021.
Display of B Pharm and Pharm D Round 2 allotment result: December 17, 2021.
Admission in First Year Pharmacy course through CAP rounds is conducted for students who have appeared in and passed Maharashtra HSC Class 12th board exam or equivalent like ISC and CBSE Class 12th annual exam.
Besides clearing the 12th exam, the students participating in Maharashtra Pharmacy Counselling should also have passed MHT CET (PCB) or NEET (UG) 2021 – the two medical entrance exams conducted by the respective authorities.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.