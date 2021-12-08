MHT CET Pharmacy CAP Round 1 Allotment 2021 - Direct Link

Maharashtra Pharmacy (B. Pharmacy/Pharm. D) Admission 2021: Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has published on its official website ph2021.mahacet.org today i.e. Wednesday December 08, 2021 Provisional Allotment result of CAP Round I for the candidates who have applied for Admission in First Year B Pharmacy and Pharm D courses.
1. Click here to go to the official website: ph2021.mahacet.org.
2. Click on the link "CAP Round 1 Provisional Allotment Result" right in the middle of the page.
3. Enter your Application ID starting with PH21 and Date of Birth.
4. Click on Submit button to check your name and position.
1. Click here to go to the official website: ph2021.mahacet.org.
2. Click on the link "CAP Round 1 Provisional Allotment Result" right in the middle of the page.
3. Enter your Application ID starting with PH21 and Date of Birth.
4. Click on Submit button to check your name and position.
Candidates who have been allotted seat in Pharmacy (B Pharm and Pharm D) CAP Round 1 should confirm their admission before December 11, 2021.
Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell had asked students to fill and submit option form for Pharmacy 2021 CAP Round 1 underway for admission to First Year Undergraduate B Pharmacy and Postgraduate Pharm D courses from December 4 to 6, 2021.
Candidates who do not get admission in PH21 CAP Round 1 should note that Pharmacy CAP Round 2 will start with the publication of Vacant Seat on December 12, 2021. Online submission for Pharmacy Round 2 Counselling will start on December 13, 2021.
The CET Cell published the Provisional Merit List on November 28, 2021 and Final Merit List on December 03, 2021.
Display of Ph 21 Final Merit list of Maharashtra State/All India Candidates and Provisional Category wise Seats (Seat Matrix) for CAP Round I on website: December 03, 2021.
Online Submission and Confirmation of Option Form of CAP Round-I through candidate’s Login by the Candidate: December 04 to 06, 2021.
Display of Ph 2021 Provisional Allotment of CAP Round 1: December 08, 2021.
Reporting to the Allotted Institute and Confirmation of Admission by submitting required documents and payment of fee after CAP Round I: December 09 to 11, 2021.
Display of B Pharm and Pharm D Round 2 allotment result: December 17, 2021.
Display of Ph 21 Final Merit list of Maharashtra State/All India Candidates and Provisional Category wise Seats (Seat Matrix) for CAP Round I on website: December 03, 2021.
Online Submission and Confirmation of Option Form of CAP Round-I through candidate’s Login by the Candidate: December 04 to 06, 2021.
Display of Ph 2021 Provisional Allotment of CAP Round 1: December 08, 2021.
Reporting to the Allotted Institute and Confirmation of Admission by submitting required documents and payment of fee after CAP Round I: December 09 to 11, 2021.
Display of B Pharm and Pharm D Round 2 allotment result: December 17, 2021.
Admission in First Year Pharmacy course through CAP rounds is conducted for students who have appeared in and passed Maharashtra HSC Class 12th board exam or equivalent like ISC and CBSE Class 12th annual exam.
Besides clearing the 12th exam, the students participating in Maharashtra Pharmacy Counselling should also have passed MHT CET (PCB) or NEET (UG) 2021 – the two medical entrance exams conducted by the respective authorities.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.