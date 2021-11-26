Maharashtra Pharmacy 2021 Merit List - Direct Link to Check

Maharashtra Pharmacy (B. Pharmacy/Pharm. D) Admission 2021: Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell is scheduled to publish on its official website ph2021.mahacet.org today i.e. Friday November 26, 2021 the Provisional Merit List containing the names of the students who have registered for admission to First Year Undergraduate B Pharmacy and Postgraduate Pharm D courses for the year 2021-22.
1. Click here to go to the official website: mahacet.org.
2. Click on the link marked with "Check Provisional Merit List Status" under the Important Links section on left side bar of the home page.
3. Enter your Application ID starting with PH21 and Date of Birth.
4. Click on Submit button to check your name and position.
Candidates should check their names and other details in PH21 Merit List. In case of any error they should immediately contact the Maharashtra Admission Cell.
"Grievance, if any, for all type of candidates at FC can be done from November 27 to 29 up to 05:00 pm. The Final Merit List will be published on November 30", the Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell says.
Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell released the Notification for Admission to First Year in the Four Year Undergraduate Course in Pharmacy B. Pharmacy and Pharm. D for the year 2021-22 and also started receiving online registration and application form from Friday November 12.
Online registration of application and uploading of required documents by the Candidate for admission on website (For Maharashtra State/All India/NRI/OCI/PIO/CIWGC/FN candidates): November 12 to 24, 2021 (Originallys fixed as Nov 21).
Documents verification and confirmation of Application Form for Admission by online mode.: November 12 to 23, 2021.
Display of Ph21 Provisional Merit List for Maharashtra State/All India Candidate on website: November 26, 2021.
Submission of grievances if any, for all type of Candidates: November 27 to 29, 2021.
Display of Ph 21 Final Merit list of Maharashtra State/All India Candidates on website: November 30, 2021.
Display of Provisional Category wise Seats (Seat Matrix) for CAP Round I: November 30, 2021.
Online Submission & Confirmation of Option Form of CAP Round-I through candidate’s Login by the Candidate: December 01 to 03, 2021.
Display of Ph 2021 Provisional Allotment of CAP Round 1: December 05, 2021.
Reporting to the Allotted Institute and Confirmation of Admission by submitting required documents and payment of fee after CAP Round I: December 06 to 08, 2021.
Display of B Pharm and Pharm D Round 2 allotment result: December 14, 2021.
Admission in First Year Pharmacy course through CAP rounds is conducted for students who have appeared in and passed Maharashtra HSC Class 12th board exam or equivalent like ISC and CBSE Class 12th annual exam.
Besides clearing the 12th exam, the students participating in Maharashtra Pharmacy Counselling should also have passed MHT CET (PCB) or NEET (UG) 2021 – the two medical entrance exams conducted by the respective authorities.
Candidates who do not get admission in CAP Round 1 should note that CAP Round 2 will start with the publication of Vacant Seat on December 09, 2021. Online submission for Pharmacy Round 2 Counselling will start on December 10, 2021.
