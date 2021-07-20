FYJC CET registration portal crashes soon after launch

FYJC CET: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) in the morning Tuesday launched the website for the registration of students who wish to appear for the Common Entrance Test (CET) to be conducted for First Year Junior College (FYJC) admission 2021 in the pandemic year.
The website “cet.mh-ssc.ac.in” - launched after a day’s delay, however, crashed soon after its launch.
MSBSHSE Chairman Dinkar Patil had earlier said registration for FYJC CET will start from Monday July 19, 2021 when the MSBSHSE will launch a special portal.
Class 10 students waited for entire day on Monday for the FYJC CET registration website and link. The portal, however, was launched today i.e. Tuesday July 20, 2021 after a delay of more than 24 hours.
The SSC students who rushed to register themselves were disappointed as the website crashed soon after the launch.
This is the second time in a week when SSC and Class 10 students are left disappointed because of the incompetence of the Maharashtra Information Technology (IT) team.
Earlier, MSBSHSE announced the SSC class 10 result on July 16, 2021. It asked the students to check their result at 01:00 pm.
The SSC result website however crashed soon after the result declaration on July 16. Students waited for hours and hours but the website could not be restored.
It was only after 24 hours of wait that the Maharashtra board provided an alternate link to check the SSC result.
The Maharashtra board had cancelled Class 10 exam 2021 because of Covod-19 and hence prepared the result of the students based on internal assessment.
But to streamline Class 11 or FYJC admission, Maharashtra decided to conduct state-wise CET in offline mode. The exam for which students need to register online is optional.
However students are under immense pressure because of the continued failure of the Maharashtra government IT team looking after SSC result and FYJC CET registration.
Till writing this report, FYJC CET registration website has not been restored. Visiting the website throws up “The service is unavailable.” message.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.