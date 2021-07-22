WB 12th Uccha Madhyamik 2021 Result: Check in 3 Easy Steps

West Bengal Uccha Madhyamik 2021 Result: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) is set to declare on its official websites wbchse.nic.in and wbresults.nic.in today i.e. Thursday July 22, 2021 the result of WBCHSE Class 12th HS 2021 examinations, also knwon as Uccha Madhyamik Pariksha.
WBCHSE Class 12th students can check their results at wbchse.nic.in and wbresults.nic.in by today afternoon, board officials said.
1. Click here to go to the official website of the West Bengal Board: wbresults.nic.in.
2. Click on "WBCHSE Class 12th HS Result 2021"
3. Enter your roll number and date of birth in the provided space.
4. Click on Submit button.
5. Take a print out for further reference.
Apart from the official website, the WBCHSE Class 12th HS results are also available at examresults.net, westbengalonline.in, exametc.com, indiaresults.com, schools9.com, jagranjosh.com, results.shiksha.com, westbengal.shiksha.com, knowyourresult.com, school.gradeup.com.
Students should note that the WB 12th result will be delcared in a press conference which will be held today at around 03:00 in the afternoon.
After the declaration at the press conference, the result will be available on the official website, and also through SMS, by 03:30 pm.
WB HS result can also be viewed via SMS and app from 4 pm. Students can download the ‘WBCHSE Results 2021’ app which is available on the Google Play Store and on results.shiksha.
For SMS results, students have to SMS WB12 with registration number to 56070, 5676750 or 56263.
West Bengal 12th HS exam this year was cancelled due to the 2nd wave of Covid-19. The result is therefore prepared on the basis of internal assessment and special evaluation criteria as per the SC guidelines.
The West Bengal board earlier declared WB Madhyamik Class 10 result 2021on July 20. A total of 79 students scored 697 out of the total 700 marks in WB 10th exam 2021.
West Bengal had recorded an overall pass percentage of 90.13% in 2020 WB Uccha Madhyamik Class 12 exam 2020 - an improvement by 3.84% as compared to 2019 when the success rate was 86.29%.
The Science stream has secured the best pass percentage with 98.83, followed by Commerce - 92.22 per cent. The pass percentage in Arts stream is 88.74 per cent.
WB 12th result 2020 was declared on July 17, 2020.
