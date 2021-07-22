WBJEE 2021 Answer Key and OMR Sheet - Key Updates

WBJEE 2021: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has released on its official websitewbjeeb.nic.in the Model Answer Key of the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations (WBJEE) 2021.
WBJEE Answer Keys were released Wednesday. The last date to challenge the Answer Key is today i.e. Thursday July 22, 2021.
1. Click here to go to the official website: wbjeeb.nic.in.
2. Click on the tab marked as “View/Challenge Answer Key WBJEE 2021 – Last Date 22-7-2021”
3. Select one of the two options – Through Application Number and Password or Date of Birth.
4. Sign-in using the details as per your selection.
5. Follow the instructions to proceed.
6. Check the Answer Key and raise objection if any.
Candidates should note that the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) will release OMR Sheet and candidates’ response in the first week of August.
“Candidates will be given two days’ time to raise objection is any on OMR response”, the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) said.
WBJEE 2021 result will be declared after all objections are resolved.
The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) had conducted on July 17, 2021 WBJEE in offline mode. Online application for the exam was started on February 23. The last date of application was March 23.
Close to 1 lakh students had appeared for the exam held following strict Covid-19 norms.
WBJEE is the common entrance examination for admission in Engineering and Technology, Pharmacy and Architecture courses.
