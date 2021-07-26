Maharashtra HSC (12th) Result 2021 - Latest Update

Maharashtra HSC Result 2021: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is set to declare 12th HSC result 2021 in the next few days, though a final confirmation from the state board regarding the date and time is still awaited.
Maharashtra HSC exam 2021 was cancelled due to Covid-19 pandemic. The announcement to cancel 12th exam was announced by the state government in June following the similar decision taken by the CBSE.
While cancelling the Higher Secondary exams it was also announced that the result will be declared on or before July 31, 2021.
Accordingly, the students in Maharashtra who had registered for the 12th board exam should expect their result in the next few days.
Steps to check Maharashtra 12th result
1. Go to the official website: mahresult.nic.in
2. Click on HSC Examination Result 2021
3. Enter your roll number and mother’s name
4. Click on Submit button to check the result
1. Go to the official website: mahresult.nic.in
2. Click on HSC Examination Result 2021
3. Enter your roll number and mother’s name
4. Click on Submit button to check the result
Students should note that to ease the traffic on the official result website the result and scorecard are also available on other websites. Students can also check result through SMS.
Students should note that due to heavy load website response could be slower than expected. In such a case they should note get panicked. Instead, they should wait for a while before trying again.
Following the cancellation of 12th exam, the Supreme Court of India had directed the CBSE and other boards to devise a transparent assessment and evaluation scheme while preparing the result.
This is why the state board will not release the Merit List and toppers details. But, district-wise result analysis and pass percentage will be published on the website.
Maharashtra board declared the 10th SSC result on July 16, 2021. SSC students however were up for a shock when the result website crashed soon after the declaration of result.
As students tried to check their result for hours and hours, the state board shared after 24 hours an alternate link to check the result.
The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is divided in nine Divisional Boards located in Pune, Mumbai, Nashik, Aurangabad, Kolhapur, Latur, Nagpu, Amravati and Ratnagiri.
The Maharashtra board declares the 12th and 10th results of all the nine divisional boards on the same day and at the same time.
The Maharashtra state had recorded a pass percentage of 90.66% in 2020 - a jump of 4.78% as compared to 2019 when the 12th HSC Pass Percentage was 85.88%.
The 12th result in 2020 was declared on July 16.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.