CBSE Board 2021: 12th Physics, 10th Maths papers rescheduled

CBSE Board Exams 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has rescheduled Class 12th Physics and Class 10th Mathematics papers to be conducted for the academic year 2021.
Along with Physics, the CBSE has also released new dates for Applied Physics, History and Banking papers.
As per the revised date sheet released by the CBSE Friday, Class 12 Physics paper and Applied Physics will be held on June 01 instead of May 13 as earlier announced.
Besides, the dates for History and Banking papers have also been revised.
Similarly, Class 10 Mathematics paper will be held on June 2 instead of May 21 as per the revised date sheet, including other various subjects.
Candidates can access the revised date sheet on the board's official website.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had released on its official website cbse.nic.in the Date Sheet or Time Table of the 2021 Class 12 and Class 10 exams.
Along with releasing the schedule for the annual exams, the CBSE has also published a detailed guidelines owing to the Covid-19 Pandemic.
According to the CBSE Date Sheet and Time Table released Tuesday, Class X and Class XII both the exams will start on May 04.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.