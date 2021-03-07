JEE (Main) Feb 2021 Final Answer Key published, result any moment

JEE Main February 2021 Final Answer Key: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has on its official website jeemain.nta.ac.in published the Final Answer Keys of JEE Main Feb 2021. Following the release of the Final Answer Keys, candidates can expect the result any moment.
The NTA published the 78-page JEE Main Final Answer Key in PDF a little while ago today.
JEE Main Feb 2021 Answer Key (Final) - Direct Link
The NTA normally releases Final Answer Keys few hours before the declaration of the result. Hence, students can expect JEE Main result declaration any moment.
Candidates should note that along with the result, NTA will also publish the toppers list and their names, cut off and rank list (AIR - All India Rank).
The NTA had on March 02 released the Question Papers, OMR Sheet of candidates and Answer Keys of JEE Main Feb.
The NTA is conducting JEE in 04 sessions. It had conducted JEE Main February Session on February 23, 24, 25 and 26, 2021.
The next three sessions will be held in March, April and May.
JEE Main Session March 2021 will be held on March 15,16,17 and 18, 2021. The last date of registration for March session was March 06.
On the other hand, JEE Main April Session will be held on April 27, 28, 29 and 30, the 4th and final session of the year will be conducted on May 24, 25, 26, 27 and 28.
