MPSC Engineering Services (Prelims) 2020 Admit Card published

MPSC Engineering Services (Prelims) 2020: The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released on its official website mpsc.gov.in Admit Card of the students who have registered for the Engineering Services Preliminary Exam to be held in the month of March 2021.
According to the exam schedule released earlier, the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) will conduct the Engineering Services Preliminary exam on Saturday March 27, 2021.
Candidates can also check the schedule and detailed instructions to be followed during the exam from the website.
Reading instructions is important because the exam will be held under strict Covid-19 guidelines.
Candidates should note that passing the preliminary exam is compulsory to appear for MPSC Engineering Main exam. MPSC has not yet announced the date and time of Engineering Services Mains.
Candidates who have also applied for MPSC State Service Prelims, should note that the exam will be held on March 21. MPSC State Service Prelims was scheduled to be held on March 14. It was however postponed due to the fresh wave of Covid-19 in Maharashtra.
