"GetCETgo": Karnataka launches NEET, JEE Main preparation portal

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government Monday launched free examination preparation portal to help students appearing for National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET), Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main and Common Entrance Test (KCET).
While NEET and JEE Main are national level exams conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA), KCET is conducted by Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA).
The portal “getcetgo.in” was launched for the first time in 2020 when its focus was on NEET and KCET. This year the government also incorporated JEE Main preparation.
“Using the portal, the students can access the online exam preparation materials in one go. The initiative had benefitted the students coming from poor socio-economic background”, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said while addressing the launch event.
The portal - GetCETgo was launched in collaboration with Digilearn Pvt Ltd. It is available as an App on the Android Play store and is available through eDUCATOR. Besides, video study materials can also be accessed directly from the website.
National Testing Agency (NTA) also has online JEE Main and NEET preparation materials. To make students acquainted with the two important entrance tests, NTA has appointed Test Practice Centres (TPCs) all across India.
NTA preparation materials can also be accessed via smartphones. Students who do not have access to internet or smartphone can approach TPCs for free training materials.
In January this year, Amazon India had announced the launch of 'Amazon Academy' to help students preparing for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) - mandatory entrance exam conducted for admission in engineering colleges.
