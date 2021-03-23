TN Paramedical Diploma/Certificate Admission 2021: Registration, Choice Filling start today

TN Paramedical Diploma/Certificate Admission 2021: The Selection Committee, Directorate of Medical Education Tamil Nadu, is starting from today i.e. Tuesday March 23, Online Registration, Choice Filling and Locking, and fees payment by the candidates willing to take admission in Paramedical Diploma and Certificate Courses for the year 2020-21.
According to Paramedical Diploma and Certificate Counselling Schedule published by the Tamil Nadu Medical Board, facility for Online Registration, Choice Filling and Locking and fees payment will start today and the last date has been fixed as March 25, 2021 up to 05:00 pm.
Candidates should note that they have to pay the registration fee, choice filling and locking in online mode only. Students are also advised to take a printout of the filled application form.
Candidates should note that TN Medical Selection Committee will publish the Seat Allotment Result of first round of all diploma and certificate courses - including Diploma in Pharmacy, Diploma in Optometry and others, on March 26.
The allotment result will be based on candidates rank in the Merit List and choice filling and locking made by them.
"Seat Matrix for the Courses will be available on the official websites", TN Health Department said.
"A Candidate who has not registered and has not locked the choice for the 1st round of online counselling will not be permitted to the subsequent rounds of online counselling", it said.
"Once the candidate locks his/her choice during the online counselling, it cannot be changed later. Request for change of Branch / College, from one to another is not permitted after an option has been exercised", TN Health Dept said.
"A candidate who has taken a seat and not joined the course, he / she is not eligible to the subsequent rounds of online counselling", it said.
"The allotted candidates should download their provisional "allotment order" and join the course in the concerned Medical College/Institution on or before the stipulated date and time", it said.
