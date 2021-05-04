Impact of American Revolution on Indian Freedom Movement

On July 4, 1776, through the Declaration of Independence, the 13 colonies of North America declared full political independence from Britain.
Collectively, all those 13 colonies formed a new nation naming with the United States of America.
This event, took place on the continent, later, emerged as a source of great inspiration for the whole world.
Especially, for those countries who were still under British Empire’s colonial rule and struggling for freedom.
India was one of those countries. For the first time in 1857, a rebellion broke out in India, which later became popular as the Sepoy Mutiny.
For many historians, this rebellion was the first freedom struggle of India’s freedom movement and was greatly inspired by some major contemporary rebellions around the world; especially they pointed it towards American Revolution and French Revolution.
During the period of American Revolution, a founding father named Patrick Henry said these famous words ‘Give Me Liberty or Give Me Death’ for inspiring American colonists fighting for freedom.
This line later widely inspired American people to bear up arms against the British government and join the Revolutionary war.
During India’s freedom struggle, Netaji Subash Chandra Bose said some similar words to inspire Indian people to bear up arms against the British rule and fight for freedom.
Not sure, but probably he was too inspired by ‘Give Me Liberty or Give Me Death’.
In 1944, while giving a speech in Burma, Netaji said 'Give Me Blood, and I Shall Give You Freedom' to the soldiers of Azad Hind Fauj.
The American Revolution was the first event in world history where people fought on such a large scale to protect their natural rights and got success.
After the 13 colonies independence, people here formed the United States of America, which later became a great democracy in the world.
Indian people also wondered that they would too be successful in getting freedom from the autocracy of Great Britain and protecting their natural rights.
Although, armed struggle didn’t directly lead them towards independence; but till the end, Indians too succeeded achieving full independence (in 1947).
