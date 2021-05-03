NEET PG 2021 on hold till August 31

New Delhi: The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Post-Graduate (NEET PG) has been postponed further and will be held only after August 31, 2021, a government order released today said.
The National Board of Examinations (NBE) was scheduled to conduct the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test Post-Graduate (NEET PG) on April 18, 2021.
The Ministry of Education however postponed it till further notice due to the rising number of Coronavirus cases in India.
The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) in a statement today said NEET-PG will be kept on hold till August 31, 2021 to make available the qualified doctors for Covid related duties.
“A decision was taken to postpone NEET-PG for at least 4 months and the exam will not be held before 31st August 2021. This will make a large number of qualified doctors available for Covid duties”, the statement released by the PMO said.
“Students will be given at least one month’s time after announcement of exam before it is conducted”, it said.
“It was also decided to allow deployment of Medical Interns in Covid Management duties under the supervision of their faculty, as part of the Internship rotation", the PMO said.
“The services of Final Year MBBS students can be utilized for providing services like tele-consultation and monitoring of mild Covid cases after due orientation by and under supervision of Faculty", it added.
“This will reduce the workload on existing doctors engaged in Covid duty and provide boost to efforts of triaging", it said.
"The services of Final Year PG Students (broad as well as super-specialities) as residents may continue to be utilized until fresh batches of PG Students have joined", the PMO said.
National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test - Post Graduate (NEET - PG) is conducted for Admission to MD, MS, PG Diploma Courses - 2021 session as well as for admission to Post MBBS DNB and NBE Diploma Courses - 2021 session.
