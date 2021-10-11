MHT CET 2021: Check Answer Key, OMR Sheet on mhtcet2021.mahacet.org

MHT CET 2021: Students who had appeared for MHT CET 2021 can check today i.e. Monday October 11 answer key, question paper and candidate response (OMR sheet) on the official website mhtcet2021.mahacet.org, the Maharashtra CET Cell in a notification.
The Maharashtra CET Cell in the notification dated October 07, 2021 said it will release the MHT CET Question Paper, Candidate Response and correct answer key in candidate log-in on Monday October 11, 2021.
The CET Cell only mentioned the date and not the time.
Candidates however can check the answer key released on the website anytime by today evening.
The CET Cell further said that candidates can submit grievances or objection if any on October 12 and 13, 2021.
1. Click here to go to the official website: mahacet.org.
2. Click on download admit card for PCM group.
3. Login using ID and Password.
4. Your Hall Ticket and MHT CET 2021 Admit Card should appear on screen. Download and take a printout.
“MHT CET 2021 result will be declared on or before October 28”, the CET Cell said.
MHT CET this year was held from 20 September 2021 to 01 October 2021 in multiple shifts.
The State Common Entrance Test Cell Maharashtra had started receiving online application through its website mhtcet2021.mahacet.org for MHT CET 2021 from June 08, 2021. This was done even as the CET date was not finalised.
The Maharashtra CET Cell had in February released detailed syllabus in PDF exam pattern, marking scheme and subject-wise distribution of marks.
