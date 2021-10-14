Maha TET 2021 Admit Card download from today - Direct link

MAHA TET October 2021: Maharashtra Rajya Parkisha Parishad, Commissioner Maharashtra State Council of Examination, is set to publish the Hall Ticket or Admit Card of the candidates who have registered for MAHA TET 2021 on the official website of Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test, mahatet.in, today i.e. Thursday October 12, 2021.
1. Click here to go Maha TET official website: mahatet.in.
2. Log in using Registration ID and password.
3. Click on appropriate link to download and take the printout of the Maha TET 2021 Admit Card.
1. Click here to go Maha TET official website: mahatet.in.
2. Log in using Registration ID and password.
3. Click on appropriate link to download and take the printout of the Maha TET 2021 Admit Card.
According to the MAHA TET 2021 notification, the Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test 2021 admit card will be available for download from October 14, 2021 onwards. All registered candidates will be able to download the admit card till October 30 - before the start of the Teacher Eligibility Test.
Candidates should check that the Hall Ticket has photgraph, correct name, address and Maha TET Exam Center details properly printed. In case of any error, candidates should immediately contact the concerned department.
Maharashtra Rajya Parkisha Parishad had earlier changed the Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test (Maha TET 2021) date which was originally scheduled to be held on October 10, 2021.
As per the latest notification issued Thursday Maha TET 2021 will now be held on October 30, 2021 as per the following schedule.
MAHA TET 2021 Paper 1: October 30, 2021 from 10:30 am to 01:00 pm.
Maharashtra TET 2021 Paper 2: October 30, 2021 from 02:00 pm to 04:30 pm.
MAHA TET 2021 Paper 1: October 30, 2021 from 10:30 am to 01:00 pm.
Maharashtra TET 2021 Paper 2: October 30, 2021 from 02:00 pm to 04:30 pm.
Maharashtra TET is held in Marathi, English and Urdu three languages since 2013. It comprises of two papers. MAHA TET 2021 Paper I is for candidates aspiring for posts of primary teachers, whereas MAHA TET 2021 Paper II is for those wanting to be secondary school teachers.
The entrance test is compulsory for all teachers.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.