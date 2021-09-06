DTE MP 2021 Merit List for MCA, MBA and Pharm D – Direct Link

DTE MP Admission 2021: The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) Madhya Pradesh has released today i.e. Monday September 06, 2021 Common Merit List of the students who have registered for DTE MP Integrated Courses in MBA, MCA and Pharm D for the year 2021-22.
1.Click here to go to the official website: dte.mponline.gov.in.
2. Select Course for Counselling from the top menu
3. Under Integrated Program, click on MCA,MBA or Pharmacy Pharm D.
4. Click on the given link to download the Merit List in PDF.
As per the DTE MP Counselling Schedule, the Common Merit List for MCA, MBA and Pharmacy Pharm D under Integrated Program has been released today at 05:00 pm.
Allotment letter download and admission procedure should be done from September 9 to 15, 2021.
The second round of counselling for the above three courses under Integrated Program will commence from September 14, 2021.
The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) Madhya Pradesh had earlier started through its official website dte.mponline.gov.in Online Registration for Non Resident Indians (NRI) who are willing to take admission in B Arch, MCA and MBA courses in colleges affiliated in Madhya Pradesh.
Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) Madhya Pradesh had started through its official website dte.mponline.gov.in First Round of Admission Counselling for Polytechnic Admission inculding Non-PPT Diploma, Diploma in Engineering, Pharmacy and Hotel Management courses available after 10th and 12th board exams from August 10, 2021.
Students were asked for choice filling and locking from August 16 to 28, 2021.
