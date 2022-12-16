DTE Maha Post HSC D Pharm Round 2 Allotment 2022 - Direct Link

DTE Maharashtra Post HSC Diploma in Pharmacy Admission 2022 (CAP Round 2): DTE Maharashtra is set to publish on its official website phd22.dte.maharashtra.gov.in today i.e. Friday December 16, 2022 CAP Round 2 Allotment result of the students who have registered for Admission to First Year Post HSC Diploma D.Pharm (Pharmacy) course for the year 2022-23.
DTE Maharashtra had earlier published PHD22 Final Merit List 2022 of the candidates seeking admission in Post HSC Diploma in Pharmacy on Decmber 05, 2022.
After releasing the PHD 2022 Final Merit List and Seat Matrix (vacant seat details) DTE Maharashtra had published CAP Round 1 result list on December 09, 2022. Students were asked to confirm their admission till December 12, 2022.
The candidates who did not get admission in first round or are not satisfied with the allotted seats can now participate in Pharmacy CAP Round 2.
Candidates should note that DTE Maharashtra will publish today CAP Round 2 result on the basis of options, choices and preferences submitted by the candidates till December 15, 2022.
DTE Maharashtra had published on December 13, 2022 the details of vacant seats for CAP Round 2 (CAP Round 2 Seat Matrix). Candidates were asked to study the seat matrix before submitting their options.
1. Click here to go to the official website: phd22.dte.maharashtra.gov.in.
2. Click on Registered Candidate Login and Enter your Application ID starting with PHD22 and Date of Birth to login.
3. Click on the appropriate link to check Post HSC Pharmacy Diploma CAP Round 2 Allotment and name of the college allotted to you.
Candidates should note that DTE Maharashtra has not mentioned any confirmed time for the release of D Pharm CAP Round 2 result. However, the result will be published any time by today evening.
• Online Registration: July 09 to November 30, 2022
• Display of D Pharm Final merit list of Maharashtra State/All India/ J& K and Ladakh Migrant candidates on website: December 05, 2022
• Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round-I: December 09, 2022
• Accepting the offered seat by the candidate as per Allotment of CAP Round I: December 10 to 12, 2022
• Display of Provisional Vacant Seats for CAP Round-II: December 13, 2022
• Option submission for CAP Round 2: December 14 to 15, 2022
• Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round-II: December 16, 2022
• Display of Provisional Vacant Seats for CAP Round-III: December 20, 2022
• Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round-III: December 23, 2022
DTE Maharashtra Post HSC Diploma admission is conducted for First Year Engineering in Diploma Courses in Pharmacy, (D Pharm), Surface Coating (SCT), and Hotel Management & Catering Technology (HMCT).
DTE Maharashtra had started Online Registration for admission in Post HSC Diploma in D Pharm, D-SCT and D-HMCT on June 09, 2022. It completed the counselling of D-SCT and D-HMCT - but kept registration open for First Year Admission in Post HSC Diploma in Pharmacy.
It should also be noted that the DTE Maharashtra extended the last date of application fo D Pharm admission multiple times, the last time till November 30, 2022, simultaneously releasing the complete counselling schedule of D Pharm (PHD2022) admission.
The seat allotment and CAP rounds of D-SCT and D-HMCT have already been completed whereas CAP round for D Pharm is starting now.
