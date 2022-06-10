WB Uccha Madhyamik 12th Result 2022: Direct Link to Check

West Bengal Uccha Madhyamik 12 th Result 2022: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) is set to declare on its official websites wbchse.nic.in and wbresults.nic.in today i.e. Friday June 10, 2022 the result of WBCHSE Class 12th HS 2022 examinations, also knwon as Uccha Madhyamik Pariksha, held in the month April, 2022.
1. Click here to go to the official website of the West Bengal Board: wbresults.nic.in.
2. Click on "WBCHSE Class 12th HS Result 2022"
3. Enter your roll number and date of birth in the provided space.
4. Click on Submit button.
5. Take a print out for further reference.
Students should note that WBCHSE will declare the results of all three streams - Arts, Commerce and Sience, on its official website via a press conference at 10:00 am.
"WBCHSE Class 12th students can check their results at wbchse.nic.in and wbresults.nic.in by today afternoon", board officials said.
WB Uccha Madhyamik result can also be aaccessed via SMS. Candidates have to type SMS- (WB12<space>Roll number and send it to 5676750) or (WB12<space>Roll number and send it to 56070).
More than 7 lakh students from different districts of West Bengal had appeared for the 12th board exams conducted by West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education from April 2 to 26, 2022.
The West Bengal board had registered overall pass percentage of 97.69 in the 12th board exam in 2021. A Muslim girl from Murshidabad district of West Bengal had topped the WB HS Uccha Madhyamik 12th board in 2021.
West Bengal recorded an overall pass percentage of 90.13% in 2020 WB Uccha Madhyamik Class 12 exam - an improvement by 3.84% as compared to 2019 when the success rate was 86.29%.
In 2019, West Bengal 12th result declaration date was May 27. Shovan Mondal and Rajashree Barman Cooch Bihar Jenkins school were WB Uccha Madhyamik 2019 Toppers. East Midnapore district topped with 90% results followed by Kolkata, West Midnapore and Kalimpong districts.
West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) had declared Madhyamik, Class 10 result, of 2022 on June 03. The board had recorded a pass percentage of 86.60 in Class 10 board exams. Arnab Gharai and Raunak Mandal were joint toppers.
