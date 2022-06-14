Kerala SSLC Result 2022 - Direct Link to Check

Kerala SSLC Result 2022: Kerala Education Department, also called as Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan, is set to declare Kerala Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) or Class 10 board examination 2022 result on Wednesday June 15, 2022, it is officially confirmed.
1. Click here to go to Kerala SSLC result website: keralaresults.nic.in or results.kite.kerala.gov.in.
2. Click on the link marked as 'SSLC Exam Results 2022'.
3. Enter Register Number and Date of Birth.
4. Click 'Get Result' button to view Kerala Board 10th Result 2022
5. Download and Save your result for future reference
1. Click here to go to Kerala SSLC result website: keralaresults.nic.in or results.kite.kerala.gov.in.
2. Click on the link marked as 'SSLC Exam Results 2022'.
3. Enter Register Number and Date of Birth.
4. Click 'Get Result' button to view Kerala Board 10th Result 2022
5. Download and Save your result for future reference
The Kerala board will host SSLC 2022 result on a number of websites including results.kite.kerala.gov.in, keralaresults.nic.in, keralapareekshabhavan.in, results.itschool.gov.in, cdit.org, prd.kerala.gov.in, results.nic.in and educationkerala.gov.in in order to ease traffic.
Students should note that Kerala SSLC result will be declared at 03:00 on June 15, 2022.
According to the board sources, General Education Minister V Sivankutty will announce Class 10 result in the presence of the Director of General Education Jeevan Babu at the PRD Chamber, Government Secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram.
Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan had conducted the SSLC result from March 31 to April 29, 2022.
Around 4.26 lakh students appeared for the Kerala 10th SSLC exam held amid strict Covid guidelines at 2,943 centres across the state and 09 centres each in the Gulf region and Lakshadweep.
A majority - 2.31 lakh students, appeared in English medium whereas 1.91 wrote the exam in Malayalam, 2,151 wrote in Tamil and 1,457 wrote the secondary exam in Kannada.
Kerala Education Department had declared SSLC result 2021 on July 14. The state had recorded an overall pass percentage of 99.47 in 2021 state board exam.
The overall pass percentage of Kerala SSLC 2020 exam was 98.82 - an improvement by 0.71 % as comapred to 2019 when the result was 98.11%.
DHSE Kerala SSLC result 2022 was declared on June 30, 2022.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.