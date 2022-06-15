Kerala SSLC 10th Result 2022 Today - Steps to Check

Kerala SSLC Result 2022: Kerala Education Department (DHSE), also called as Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan, is set to announce on its official website keralaresults.nic.in and results.kite.kerala.gov.in the result of Kerala Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) or Class 10 board examination 2022 today i.e. Wednesday June 15, 2022.
1. Go to Kerala Education Department website: keralaresults.nic.in or results.kite.kerala.gov.in.
2. Click on the link markd with 'SSLC Exam Results 2022'.
3. Enter Register Number and Date of Birth.
4. Click 'Get Result' button to view Kerala Board 10th Result 2022.
5. Download and Save your result for future reference
The Kerala board will host SSLC 2022 result on a number of websites including results.kite.kerala.gov.in, keralaresults.nic.in, keralapareekshabhavan.in, results.itschool.gov.in, cdit.org, prd.kerala.gov.in, results.nic.in and educationkerala.gov.in in order to ease traffic.
The Kerala board 10th result will be declared on official websites keralaresults.nic.in and results.kite.kerala.gov.in today. The SSLC 2022 result is scheduled to be declared today at 03:00 pm.
The hard copies of the Kerala SSLC result 2022 will be made available to the schools later. Over 4.26 lakh students from different districts of Kerala had appeared for Kerala SSLC exam held this year from March 31 to April 29, 2022.
Students can also access the results via mobile application Saphalam 2022. SSLC 2022 result can also be checked on the Android app ‘PRD Live’ which is run by the public relations department, the official mentioned.
Kerala SSCL result can also be checked using SMS. To check your result via SMS type - KERALA10<space>REGISTRATION NUMBER abd Send the message to 56263.
Kerala Education Department had declared SSLC result 2021 on July 14. The state had recorded an overall pass percentage of 99.47 in 2021 state board exam.
The overall pass percentage of Kerala SSLC 2020 exam was 98.82 - an improvement by 0.71 % as comapred to 2019 when the result was 98.11%.
DHSE Kerala SSLC result 2022 was declared on June 30, 2022.
