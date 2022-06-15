Kerala SSLC Result 2022: Pass Percentage 99.26, Over 44K get A+ Grade

Kerala SSLC Result 2022: Kerala Education Department, also called as Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan, has declared on its official website keralaresults.nic.in the result of Kerala Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) or Class 10 board examination 2022 today i.e. Wednesday June 15, 2022.
The result is declared by Education Minister V Sivankutty in a press conference. The department did not publish the list of toppers.
The overall pass percentage of Kerala SSLC 2022 exam is 99.26 - a drop by 0.21% as comapred to 2021 when the result was 99.47%. The SSLC pass percentage in 2021 was highest ever. Earlier highest was 98.82% in 2020.
A total of 44,363 students have secured A+ in all subjects. Last year, 121,318 students had secured A+ in all subjects whereas in 2020 number of students securing A+ grade was 41,906.
Revenue district with the most win percentage is Kannur 99.76 per cent, and Wayanad 98.07 per cent. Educational district with most win Pala with 99.94 per cent.
The Muslim dominated Malappuram district registered a pass percent of 99.32, Kollam 98.80% and Pakkad scored 98.98% result in the SSLC result 2022.
A total of 760 government schools registered 100% result whereas pass percentage of 942 aided and 432 unaided schools recorded 100% result.
Overall 2,134 schools have 100 per cent pass rate. Last year, however, it was 2,210 schools.
Pass percentage of SSLC 2022 exams in Gulf countries is 98.25. 4 centres in Gulf secured 100 per cent pass.
1. Go to Kerala Education Department website: keralaresults.nic.in or results.kite.kerala.gov.in.
2. Click on the link markd with 'SSLC Exam Results 2022'.
3. Enter Register Number and Date of Birth.
4. Click 'Get Result' button to view Kerala Board 10th Result 2022.
5. Download and Save your result for future reference
1. Go to Kerala Education Department website: keralaresults.nic.in or results.kite.kerala.gov.in.
2. Click on the link markd with 'SSLC Exam Results 2022'.
3. Enter Register Number and Date of Birth.
4. Click 'Get Result' button to view Kerala Board 10th Result 2022.
5. Download and Save your result for future reference
The Kerala board will host SSLC 2022 result on a number of websites including results.kite.kerala.gov.in, keralaresults.nic.in, keralapareekshabhavan.in, results.itschool.gov.in, cdit.org, prd.kerala.gov.in, results.nic.in, educationkerala.gov.in and Saphalam 2022 app in order to ease traffic.
The hard copies of the Kerala SSLC result 2022 will be made available to the schools later. Over 4.26 lakh students from different districts of Kerala had appeared for Kerala SSLC exam held this year from March 31 to April 29, 2022.
Kerala Education Department had declared SSLC result 2021 on July 14. The state had recorded an overall pass percentage of 99.47 in 2021 state board exam.
The overall pass percentage of Kerala SSLC 2020 exam was 98.82 - an improvement by 0.71 % as comapred to 2019 when the result was 98.11%.
DHSE Kerala SSLC result 2022 was declared on June 30, 2022.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.