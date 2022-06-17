Agnipath protesters vandalise bus in NE Delhi, set afire Aligarh Police Station

Delhi/Lucknow: Protests against the 'Agnipath' scheme for recruitment in armed forces grew more virulent across Uttar Pradesh on Friday as the protestors set ablaze the Jattari police station building and a police vehicle in Aligarh.
According to the police, protests have been reported from 17 locations across the state, including Varanasi, Firozabad Amethi, Ballia, Mathura, Agra and several other regions.
The protesting youths set a bogey of an empty train on fire and vandalised some other trains in Ballia, Firozabad, and Varanasi.
Protests were also reported on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway and the Yamuna Expressway near Noida. Four buses were damaged due to stone pelting on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway.
The vandalising of Ballia-Varanasi Memu and Ballia-Shahganj trains has gone viral on social media.
Uttar Pradesh Police's ADG, Law and Order, Prashant Kumar said that protests against the scheme are still going on at some places in Mathura.
Senior officials are present at the spot and are trying to pacify all students and aspirants.
"We have also received some intelligence inputs that some organisations are further inciting it," he said.
In Aligarh, hooligans set ablaze the tyres of a roadways bus near Tappal. Besides this, some incidents took place at other locations where police pacified the people on spot. The ADG said that strict monitoring is being done across the state.
Agitators protesting against 'Agnipath', the recently-introduced short-term recruitment scheme for the armed forces, vandalised a bus in northeast Delhi, an official said on Friday.
The incident took place at around 11.30 a.m. when a group of youngsters reached the Wazirabad road near the Khajuri Khas Flyover and tried to block traffic.
"The windscreen of a mini bus was damaged after some protesters pelted the bus with stones," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (north-east), Sanjay Kumar Sain.
The officer said that precautionary arrangements were already in place across the district due to which a police team quickly reached the spot and dispersed the protesters.
The police have registered a case under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Khajuri Khas police station.
In UP's Aligarh, a mob vandalised a Haryana roadways bus. Protest against centre's Agnipath scheme went berserk leading to voilence and arson in several districts across the country. Video via @MukeshBSLive pic.twitter.com/vDJ7Dk7lmK— Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) June 17, 2022
The Union Cabinet had on Tuesday approved the 'Agnipath' recruitment scheme for Indian youth to serve in the armed forces. The 'Agnipath' model will foresee the recruitment of personnel below officer rank (PBOR) in army, air force and navy for four years, including six months of training.
At the end of four years, 25 per cent of the soldiers recruited under this scheme will be inducted into the armed forces as 'Agniveers'.
