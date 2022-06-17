Congress demands immediate arrest of Nupur Sharma, Jindal

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Congress on Friday demanded immediate arrest of former BJP spokespersons Nupur Sharma and Naveen Kumar Jindal for their remarks against Prophet Muhammed which have hurt Muslim sentiments in India as well as abroad.
In a related development, a Mumbai Police team reached New Delhi to serve a summon to Nupur Sharma to appear before the Pydhonie police station here in connection with a complaint lodged by Raza Academy, an NGO.
In a letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thaekeray, state Congress Working President Arif Naseem Khan said that the comments of Sharma and Jindal have created strong resentment among Muslims all over the country.
"The state government should take note of this outrage and form a special team of senior police officers to arrest Sharma and Jindal and initiate stern legal action against them," said Khan.
The letter has also been sent to Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Home Minister Dilip Walse-Patil, and Congress legislative party leader and Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat, among others.
Khan pointed out that the Muslim community has staged demonstrations in Mumbai and many other cities and districts while at least 20 complaints have been lodged against the duo by the police in the state.
"However, so far, they have not been arrested and the anger of the Muslims is increasing. We demand immediate action by Maharashtra Police in the matter," said Khan, a former minister.
Over the past few weeks, the Sharma-Jindal duo has been booked by various police stations in Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Nashik, Beed, Aurangabad etc., both individually or jointly, and they have been summoned to appear before the concerned police stations and reply to the charges.
However, they are reportedly 'not available' to receive the summons though Mumbai Police declined to comment if they are 'missing' or 'untraceable'.
The Maha Vikas Aghadi allies Shiv Sena-Nationalist Congress Party-Congress had earlier flayed the ex-BJP spokespersons for their statements.
