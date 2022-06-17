logo
Welcome Guest! You are here: Home » India

Delhi Civic Body 'mistakenly' razes Jama Masjid wall

However, a major ruckus was averted after the civic officials at the spot assured that they will get the wall rebuilt soon

Friday June 17, 2022 9:15 AM, ummid.com with inputs from IANS

Delhi Jama Masjid Wall

New Delhi: People in large numbers gathered at Delhi's Jama Masjid premises after the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) "mistakenly" demolished a wall in the 17th century mosque complex.

However, a major ruckus was averted after the civic officials at the spot assured that they will get the wall rebuilt soon.

The MCD team had on Thursday reached to take action against an illegal room being built in the park of the mosque complex -- for which it also had court orders, but instead of demolishing the room, the bulldozer deployed at the site razed a different wall.

 


Irked over the civic body's action, Shahi Imam made an announcement on mike about the incident which led to the gathering of huge crowd in the mosque complex.

As people in large numbers started the gathering there, heavy police force was deployed at the mosque complex.

MCD promises to rebuild the wall

At the same time, in the presence of senior police officers, the MCD officials spoke to the Shahi Imam and assured him the demolished wall would be built soon.

As per the information, the civic body razed the wall by mistake and workers have been sent rebuilding the wall.

At present, the atmosphere in Jama Masjid and the surrounding area is calm and situation is said to be normal in the area. Watch video:

 

For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.

Google News

Share this page

 Post Comments
Note: By posting your comments here you agree to the terms and conditions of www.ummid.com
.
Logo