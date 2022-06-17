Delhi Civic Body 'mistakenly' razes Jama Masjid wall

New Delhi: People in large numbers gathered at Delhi's Jama Masjid premises after the Municipal Corporation of Delhi
(MCD) "mistakenly" demolished a wall in the 17th century mosque complex.
However, a major ruckus was averted after the civic officials at the spot assured that they will get the wall rebuilt soon.
The MCD team had on Thursday reached to take action against an illegal room being built in the park of the mosque complex -- for which it also had court orders, but instead of demolishing the room, the bulldozer deployed at the site razed a different wall.
Irked over the civic body's action, Shahi Imam made an announcement on mike about the incident which led to the gathering of huge crowd in the mosque complex.
As people in large numbers started the gathering there, heavy police force was deployed at the mosque complex.
At the same time, in the presence of senior police officers, the MCD officials spoke to the Shahi Imam and assured him the demolished wall would be built soon.
As per the information, the civic body razed the wall by mistake and workers have been sent rebuilding the wall.
At present, the atmosphere in Jama Masjid and the surrounding area is calm and situation is said to be normal in the area. Watch video:
The incident of running a bulldozer on the wall of Jama Masjid is shocking, action should be taken against the officials of MCD who did it. Don't they know this is the heritage of the country @BJP4India should apologize for the whole incident@DelhiPolice should investigate this pic.twitter.com/we7FeRAAwx— Mahmood Ansari (@Mahmood_Ansari2) June 16, 2022
The incident of running a bulldozer on the wall of Jama Masjid is shocking, action should be taken against the officials of MCD who did it. Don't they know this is the heritage of the country @BJP4India should apologize for the whole incident@DelhiPolice should investigate this pic.twitter.com/we7FeRAAwx
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.