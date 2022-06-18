UP 12th Inter Result 2022 Today - Check Here

Uttar Pradesh Board Class 12th Result 2022: The Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Board (UPSEB), also known as Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP), is set to declare today i.e. Saturday June 18, 2022 on its official website upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in Class 12 (UPMSP Class XII) Intermediate result 2022.
1. Click here to go to the Allahabad board's official official website: upresults.nic.in.
2. Click on the link "U. P. Board Intermediate (Class XII) Examination - 2022 Results".
3. Enter the necessary details like Roll Number and school code.
4. Click on Submit button.
5. Results will be displayed on the screen.
6. The candidates are advised to take a printout for future use.
The UP board Intermediate result 2022 can also be checked on upmsp.edu.in, IndiaResults.com and some other websites.
Candidates who appeared for the UP Class 12 board exam conducted by Allahabad board this year should note that UP 12th Inter result 2022 will be declared today at 04:00 pm.
Students should also note that there could be a slight delay in accessing the result website after it is declared. It happens because of the huge rush of students who throng the websites to check their result.
In 2021 UP Intermediate exam was cancelled due to Covid-19 and the result was therefore prepared based on internal assessment scheme and evaluation criteria as per the Supreme Court of India guidelines.
The Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Board (UPSEB), also known as Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP), had declared 10th Madhyamik and 12th Inter result on June 27 in 2020.
The overall pass percentage of Uttar Pradesh Intermediate 2020 examination was 74% - an improvement by about 4 per cent as compared to 2019 when the overall pass percentage was 70.06%.
The overall pass percentage in 2019 was 70.06% when Tanu Tomar was Uttar Pradesh board 12th Intermediate 2019 topper.
In 2018, the overall pass percentage was 72.43%.
