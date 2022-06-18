UP 10th Result 2022 Today - Check Here

Uttar Pradesh Board Result 2022 Class 10: The Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, Allahabad Uttar Pradesh is set to declare today i.e. Saturday June 18, 2022 on its official website upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in the High School or Class 10 (UPMSP Class X HSC) result 2022.
1. Click here to go to the Allahabad board's official official website: upresults.nic.in.
2. Click on the link "U. P. Board High School (Class X) Examination - 2022 Results".
3. Enter the necessary details like Roll Number and school code.
4. Click on Submit button.
5. Results will be displayed on the screen.
6. The candidates are advised to take a printout for future use.
The UP board Secondary HSC result 2022 can also be checked on upmsp.edu.in, IndiaResults.com and some other websites.
Candidates who appeared for the UP Class 10 board exam conducted by Allahabad board this year should note that UP 10th Matric result 2022 will be declared today at 02:00 pm.
Students should also note that there could be a slight delay in accessing the result website after it is declared. It happens because of the huge rush of students who throng the websites to check their result.
In 2021 UP Madhyamik exam was cancelled due to Covid-19 and the result was therefore prepared based on internal assessment scheme and evaluation criteria as per the Supreme Court of India guidelines.
The Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Board (UPSEB), also known as Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP), had declared 10th Madhyamik and 12th Inter result on June 27 in 2020.
The overall pass percentage of Uttar Pradesh board Class 10 in 2020 was 83.31 per cent - an improvement by more than 3% as compared to last year.
In 2019, the overall pass percentage was 80.07%.
