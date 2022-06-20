Tamil Nadu HSE (+2) Result 2022 - Direct Link to Check

Tamil Nadu 12th Result 2022: Tamil Nadu State Board of Secondary Education (TNBSE) has officially announced that it will declare Class 12 i.e. HSE +2 exam result 2022 on its official website tnresults.nic.in today i.e. Monday June 20, 2022.
"HSE (+2) 2022 Results Expected on 20th June 2022", Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu said in a single line message displayed on its website.
1. Click here to go to the official website: tnresults.nic.in.
2. Click on TN Board HSE 12th Class Results 2022.
3. Enter Registration Number and Date of Birth.
4. Check your class 12th HSE results once it appears on the screen.
5. Download and then take a printout of the same.
Regarding the exact date and timing of the result announcement the TN board said that Tamil Nadu HSE Plus 2 result 2022 will be live at tnresults.nic.in and some other mirror websites today at 10:00 am.
Candidates can also check their results at dge.tn.gov.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, tnresults.nic.in and dge1.tn.nic.in.
To get Tamil Nadu 12th Result 2022 as an SMS on phone, candidates will have to register the mobile number at the official websites.
Candidates are advised to contact their school to obtain hard copy of mark sheet from June 22 onwards from the website www.dge.tn.nic.in.
In 2020 and 2021 TN HSE +2 Class 12 exams were disturbed by the Covid 19 pandemic.
HSE Plus 2 pass per cent in 2020 was 92.34, in 2019, the pass percent was 91.30, in 2018 students success rate was 91.10 and in 2017 the HSEPlus Two overall result was 92.10.
