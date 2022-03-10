Maharashtra BAMS, BUMS, BHMS 2021 2nd Selection List - Direct Link

Maharashtra CET Cell NEET UG AYUSH 2021 Admission: Common Entrance Test Cell (CET) Maharashtra is set to release today i.e. Thursday March 10, 2022 on its official website cetcell.mahacet.org NEET UG 2021 Second Round Selection List of the candidates who have registered for Admission in First Year AYUSH courses BAMS, BUMS and BHMS under Health Science including BPTh, BOTh, BASLP, B (P&O) and B.Sc. (Nursing).
1. Click here to go to the official website: mahacet.org.
2. Click on the link marked as "NEET UG - 2021 Selection list CAP Round 2 (BAMS / BHMS / BUMS / BPTH / BOTH / BASLP / B(P&O) and B.Sc. (Nursing) Courses) dated 06/01/2021" in Notification area.
3. The list should open in PDF.
4. Check your name and details of the alloted college.
The Maharashtra CET Cell has already released todat i.e. Thursday March 10, 2022 Round 2 Seat Matrix of BAMS, BUMS, BHMS and other AYUSH Counselling.
Candidates should note that Maharashtra BAMS, BUMS, BHMS Round 2 Selection list will be published today after 09:00 pm, according to the AYUSH Second Round schedule.
Candidates allotted seats in the second CAP Round of AYUSH counselling should confirm their admission between March 11 to 17, 2022.
"The cut-off date of council for BAMS/ BHMS/ BUMS/ BPTh/ BOTh/ BASLP/ B(P&O) and B.Sc.(Nursing) courses is 17/03/2022", Maharashtra CET Cell said.
Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Cell (CET) had published on February 10, 2022 on its official website cetcell.mahacet.org NEET UG 2021 CAP Round 1 Selection List of the candidates who have registered for Admission in First Year AYUSH courses BAMS, BUMS and BHMS under Health Science including BPTh, BOTh, BASLP, B (P&O) and B.Sc. (Nursing).
Maharashtra CET Cell had started from December 30, 2021 Online Registration for NEET 2021 Counselling conducted for admission in for undergraduate courses including MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BHMS, BUMS, BPTh, BOTh, BASLP, BP&O, B.Sc (Nursing).
The CET Cell published MBBS and BDS First Selection List on January 31, 2022 whereas the Medical and Dental Second Selection List was released on March 08, 2022.
