Stalin urges govt to re-designate Chennai as Haj Embarkation Point

Chennai: TN Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has urged Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi to re-designate Chennai as Haj Embarkation Point for the pilgrims from Tamil Nadu and neighbouring states for Hajj 2022.
In his letter to Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Stalin has referred his previous letter dated 11-11-2021 written to Prime Minister Modi requesting to re-designate Chennai as an embarkation point for Haj 2022.
In his letter, Stalin pointed out that every year more than 4000 pilgrims from Tamil Nadu travel to Saudi Arabia foe Hajj from Chennai embarkation point. Direct Haj flights were operated from Chennai to Jeddah and back from the year 1987 till 2020, benefiting the pilgrims of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Puducherry, Andaman & Nicobar, and Lakshadweep Islands.
During Haj 2019, more than 4500 pilgrims from Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Andaman & Nicobar Islands proceeded on Haj pilgrimage from Chennai embarkation point.
The Haj Committee of India had informed that due to Covid-19 pandemic, the embarkation points have been reduced from 21 to 10 and that Cochin has been designated as embarkation point for pilgrims from Tamil Nadu.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister stated that the pilgrims from Tamil Nadu are now made to travel more than 700 km to Cochin, Kerala for their pilgrimage facing hardships and incurring additional costs. Further, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has relaxed all Covid related restrictions for International pilgrims.
Therefore, CM M. K. Stalin has urged that the reduction in the number of embarkation points can be reconsidered. "Several representations are also being received from members of the Muslim community in this regard", the release stated.
In a press communique, it is stated that the Chief minister has requested Mukthar Abbas Naqvi to consider the convenience of the Haj pilgrims from Tamil Nadu and the neighbouring states, and take urgent action to re-designate Chennai as Embarkation Point for Haj 2022.
The Haj Committee of India had started receiving through its website hajcommittee.gov.in from November 01, 2022 Hajj Application Form (HAF) of the pilgrims who are willing to embark on Hajj 2022 (Haj 1443 AH).
The committee has stopped receiving new applications and it is in the process of Haj flight schedule and othre Hajj travel related formalities.
The likely date of Hajj 2022 is either on July 07 or 08, 2022, corresponding to 10th of Dhul Hijjah 1443 AH. As the Islamic calendar is based on sighting of moon, the final date will be decided once the new moon of the month of Dhul Hijjah is sighted.
In 2021, the Haj rituals were performed from July 17 to 23, 2021.
