India may soon top 'Hate' and 'Anger' charts: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: In a blunt attack on the Narendra Modi government over India's low ranking in the latest World Happiness Index, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Saturday that the country may soon top the 'Hate' and 'Anger' charts.
"Hunger Rank: 101, Freedom Rank: 119, Happiness Rank: 136. But, we may soon top the Hate and Anger charts!," Rahul Gandhi tweeted, sharing a picture of the World Happiness Report (2022) issued by the United Nations Sustainable Development SOlutions Network.
Hunger Rank: 101Freedom Rank: 119Happiness Rank: 136But, we may soon top the Hate and Anger charts! pic.twitter.com/pJxB4p8DEt— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 19, 2022
The World Happiness Report is a publication of the UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network, powered by the Gallup World Poll data.
This year marks the 10th anniversary of the World Happiness Report, which uses global survey data to report how people evaluate their own lives in more than 150 countries around the world.
According to the report, India has this year improved its position by three ranks and currently stands at 136th position.
As per the report, for the fifth year in a row, Finland took the top spot as the happiest country in the world, while Denmark continues to occupy the second place, with Iceland up from fourth place last year to third this year. Switzerland is placed fifth, followed by the Netherlands and Luxembourg.
Among the Muslim countries Saudi Arabia has improved its rank from 26 in 2021 to 25 this year. Bahrain has ranked 21, United Arab Emirates (UAE) is ranked 24, Libya 86, Indonesia 87, Morocco 100, Iraq 107, Egypt 129, Yemen 132, Tunisia 120, Pakistan 121 and Afghanistan 146.
