Confirmed: Goa 12th HSSC Result 2022 declaring on May 21

Goa 12th Result 2022: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has confirmed to declare online the results of the GBSHSE Class 12 or HSSC 2022 examinations of Science, Commerce and Arts all three streams on its official as well as associate websites on Saturday May 21, 2022.
"Results of April 2022 HSSC Examination conducted by the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will be declared on Saturday, May 21, 2022", Goa Board Chairman Bhagirath Shetye said.
"The 12th result will be published on the official website at 05:00 PM on May 21, 2022", he added.
Once declared, Goa board exam 2022 result will be available on gbshe.info and other associate websites.
Goa 12th board exams were conducted from April 5 to 26, 2022. A total of 18,215 students – 8,937 boys and 9,278 girls, had registered for the exam.
Streamwise, 5,502 students had registered for Commerce, 5,080 for Science, 4,757 for Arts and 2,876 students had registerd for Vocational courses.
In 2021, Goa 12th result was declared on July 19 when the state had registered a pass percentage of 99.40%. 12th board exam in 2021 was cancelled due to Covid-19 and the result was prepared based on internal assessment.
In 2020, 12th board exam result in Goa was declared on June 26. The Pass Percentage in 2020 was 89.27%.
In 2019, GBSHSE result was declared on April 30. The overall pass percentage of Goa board Class 12 HSSC 2019 examination was 89.59%.
In 2018, GBSHSE result was declared on April 28. As many as 18,499 students appeared for the Goa Board HSSC Science, Arts and Commerce exams in 2018. Of them 15,472 students cleared the exams.
In 2017 the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) had declared the HSSC or 12th result on April 27. More than 15,000 students had appeared for the exam and the overall pass percentage was 88.78%.
