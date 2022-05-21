GBSHSE Goa 12th Result 2022 - Direct link to check

GBSHSE Class 12th HSSC Result 2022: Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) is set to declare online the results of the GBSHSE Class 12 or HSSC 2022 examinations in Science, Commerce and Arts all three streams on its official as well as associate websites on Saturday May 21, 2022.
1. Click here to go to the official website: gbshse.gov.in.
2. Click on the given link.
3. Enter exam seat number and date of birth.
4. Click on Get Result button.
As per the latest update, the board has confirmed to declare the result today at 05:00 pm. However, a delay of few minutes here and there is possible. Hence students should not get panicked.
"Results of April 2022 HSSC Examination conducted by the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will be declared on 21/05/2022 at 05:00 pm", the board sources said.
Along with the result, the board will also declare Merit List and result data - school as well as district wise, giving the details of overall pass percentage, toppers list etc.
The list of other websites, where the Goa board HSSC or Class 12 results 2020 can be checked are www.results.shiksha, www.schools9.com, www.examresults.net, www.examresults.net/goa, www.results.amarujala.com, www.knowyourresult.com , www.timesofindia.com, www.goa12.knowyourresult.com, www.indiaresults.com, www.jagranjosh.com and www.exametc.com.
The Goa board 12th result can also be checked via SMS. To get result via SMS type GOA12<space>SEAT NUMBER – Send it to 56263 or 58888 or 5676750 or 54242.
To check result via IVRS and USSD type 58888 (58888xxx multi-modals) and 588# (*588# multi-modals).
In 2021, Goa 12th result was declared on July 19 when the state had registered a pass percentage of 99.40%. 12th board exam in 2021 was cancelled due to Covid-19 and the result was prepared based on internal assessment.
In 2020, 12th board exam result in Goa was declared on June 26. The Pass Percentage in 2020 was 89.27%.
In 2019, GBSHSE result was declared on April 30. The overall pass percentage of Goa board Class 12 HSSC 2019 examination was 89.59%.
In 2018, GBSHSE result was declared on April 28. As many as 18,499 students appeared for the Goa Board HSSC Science, Arts and Commerce exams in 2018. Of them 15,472 students cleared the exams.
In 2017 the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) had declared the HSSC or 12th result on April 27. More than 15,000 students had appeared for the exam and the overall pass percentage was 88.78%.
