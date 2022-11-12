Maharashtra DSE 2022: CAP Round 2 Option Form filling starts

Maharashtra Direct 2nd Year Engineering Admission 2022 CAP Round 2: Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has asked students to fill and submit option form for DSE 2022 CAP Round 2 underway for admission in Direct Second Year Engineering B.E. and B.Tech four year courses for the year 2022-23.
The CET Cell had published on November 07, 2022 DSE CAP Round 1 result for the candidates who had registered for Direct Second Year Engineering (B.E. and B.Tech) Counselling 2022.
Candidates who did not get admission in DSE22 First Round or those who are not satisfied with the allotted seats can participate in DSE CAP Round 2 starting from today i.e. November 12, 2022.
Maharashtra CET Cell published Friday November 11 Category wise vacant seat details (seat matrix) for CAP Round 2. Candidates are advised to study the details of vacant seats before proceeding for option and choise submission.
Candidates should also note that the date and time for option form submission is from November 12 to 14, 2022.
1. Click here to go to the official website: dse2022.mahacet.org.in.
2. Click on the link marked "Already Registered" on the Home Page.
3. Enter your Application ID starting with DSE22 and Date of Birth.
4. Fill the option form, entering the correct choices and options of preferred colleges.
1. Click here to go to the official website: dse2022.mahacet.org.in.
2. Click on the link marked "Already Registered" on the Home Page.
3. Enter your Application ID starting with DSE22 and Date of Birth.
4. Fill the option form, entering the correct choices and options of preferred colleges.
Candidates should also note that Maharashtra CET Cell will publish CAP Round 2 Seat Allotment result on Nov 16 based on options and choices submitted by the candidates.
Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell had released on its official website dse2022.mahacet.org.in the Notification, simultaneously starting online registration for Admission to Direct Second Year (DSE) Full Time Under Graduate Course in Engineering and Technology (B.E. and B.Tech) for the year 2022-23 from October 11, 2022.
• Display of DSE 2022 Provisional Merit List: October 27, 2022.
• Display of DSE22 Final Merit list of Maharashtra State/All India candidates on website: November 01, 2022.
• Display of Provisional Allotment of DSE 22 CAP Round I: November 07, 2022.
• Display of Provisional Vacant Seats for Direct 2nd year CAP Round II : November 11, 2022.
• Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round II: November 16, 2022.
• Reporting and admission confirmation DSE CAP Round 2: November 17 to 19, 2022.
• Display of Provisional Vacant Seats for CAP Round-III: November 21, 2022
• Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round-III: November 25, 2022.
• Display of DSE 2022 Provisional Merit List: October 27, 2022.
• Display of DSE22 Final Merit list of Maharashtra State/All India candidates on website: November 01, 2022.
• Display of Provisional Allotment of DSE 22 CAP Round I: November 07, 2022.
• Display of Provisional Vacant Seats for Direct 2nd year CAP Round II : November 11, 2022.
• Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round II: November 16, 2022.
• Reporting and admission confirmation DSE CAP Round 2: November 17 to 19, 2022.
• Display of Provisional Vacant Seats for CAP Round-III: November 21, 2022
• Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round-III: November 25, 2022.
Maharashtra MHT CET Counselling for Direct 2nd Year Admission in Engineering and Technology (DSE 2022) started after MHT CET result that was declared on September 15, 2022.
Candidates passing Polytechnic Diploma Courses in Engineering (Civil, Information Technology IT, Mechanical, Production, Electrical and Electronics) or selected course in BSc with approved subjects are eligible for admission in Direct Second Year Engineering admission.
Candidates can also refer Provisional Seat Matrix for the Academic Year 2022-2023 and CAP round-wise cut off of previous year on the official website.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.