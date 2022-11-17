Maharashtra DSP 2022 CAP Round 2 Result - Direct Link

Maharashtra Direct Second Year Pharmacy CAP Round 2 Allotment 2022: Maharashtra CET Cell is set to publish today i.e. Thursday November 17, 2022 on its official website dsp2022.mahacet.org.in Provisional Allotment Result of CAP Round II of candidates who have registered for admission in Direct 2nd Year Pharmacy (B Pharmacy and Pharm D) courses for the year 2022-23.
The CET Cell had published on November 08, 2022 DSP CAP Round 1 result for the candidates who had registered for Direct Second Year Pharmacy (B Pharmacy and Pharm D) Counselling 2022.
Candidates who did not get admission in DSP22 First Round or those who are not satisfied with the allotted seats were asked to participate in DSP CAP Round 2 starting from November 13, 2022.
Maharashtra CET Cell published Saturday November 12 Category wise vacant seat details (seat matrix) for CAP Round 2. Candidates were asked to submit option form from November 13 to 15, 2022.
Candidates should note that DSP 2022 Allotment Result CAP Round 2 will be released today based on options and choices submitted by them.
1. Click here to go to the official website: dsp2022.mahacet.org.in.
2. Click on the link "CAP Round 2 Provisional Allotment List" under Important Links section of the Home Page.
3. Enter your Application ID which starts with DSP22 and Date of Birth.
4. Click on Submit button to check your name and position.
Candidates should note that the CET Cell has confirmed date of release of DSP 2022 CAP Round 2 result. It has not mentioned any specific time. As per previous records however, DSP CAP Round 2 result will be published any time by today evening.
Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell had released on its official website dsp2022.mahacet.org.in the Notification, simultaneously starting online registration for Admission to Direct Second Year (DSP) Full Time Under Graduate Course in Pharmacy (B Pharmacy and Pharm D) for the year 2022-23 from October 11, 2022.
• Display of DSP 2022 Provisional Merit List: October 27, 2022.
• Display of DSP22 Final Merit list of Maharashtra State/All India candidates on website: November 01, 2022.
• Display of Provisional Allotment of DSP 22 CAP Round I: November 08, 2022.
• Display of Provisional Vacant Seats for Direct 2nd year CAP Round II : November 12, 2022.
• Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round II: November 17, 2022.
• Reporting and admission confirmation DSP CAP Round 2: November 18 to 20, 2022.
• Display of Provisional Vacant Seats for CAP Round-III: November 22, 2022
• Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round-III: November 26, 2022.
Maharashtra MHT CET Counselling for Direct 2nd Year Admission in Pharmacy (DSP 2022) started after MHT CET result that was declared on September 15, 2022.
Candidates passing D Pharm (Pharmacy Diploma) or selected course in BSc with approved subjects are eligible for admission in Direct Second Year B Pharmacy admission.
Candidates can also refer Provisional Seat Matrix for the Academic Year 2022-2023 and CAP round-wise cut off of previous year on the official website.
Meanwhile, in an important notification Maharashtra CET Cell said, Final Year candidates who are reappearing for the MSBTE Summer 2022 Re-Examination shall wait till the result is declared.
"Such candidates can fill and confirm the application form once the result is declared by the MSBTE", the CET Celle said.
