Maharashtra B Arch Admission 2022 Final Merit List Today - Direct Link

Maharashtra Architecture (B. Arch.) Admission 2022: Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell is set to publish on its official website arch2022.mahacet.org.in today i.e. Monday October 31, 2022 Final Merit List containing the names of the students who have registered for admission to the Five Year Full Time Architecture program (B. Arch) Course for the academic year 2022-23.
Candidates should note that Maharashtra CET Cell had released on October 27, 2022 Provisional Merit List of students seeking admission in First Yeat B Arch course.
After the release of B Arch 2022 Provisional Merit List, candidates were asked to request correction if any from October 28 to 30, 2022 up to 06:00 pm.
1. Copy and paste the link given here to go to the official website: arch2022.mahacet.org.in.
2. Click on "B Arch Final Merit Display" on the Home Page.
3. Enter your Application ID starting with AR22 and Date of Birth.
4. Click on Submit button to check your name and position.
Candidates should note that after the release of B Arch 22 Final Merit List today, they will be asked to fill option form based on which the seat allotment will be done.
• Online registration of application and uploading of required documents by the Candidate for admission on website (For Maharashtra State/All India/NRI/OCI/PIO/CIWGC/FN candidates): September 30 to October 22, 2022. (Originally fixed as Oct 10).
• Display of B Arch 2021 Provisional Merit List: October 27, 2022. (Originally fixed as Oct 11)
• Submission of grievances if any, for all type of Candidates: October 28 to 30, 2022
• Display of Arch21 Final Merit list of Maharashtra State/All India candidates on website: October 31, 2022
• Display of Provisional Category wise Seats (Seat Matrix) for CAP Round I: To be announced later
• Display of Provisional Allotment of Arch 21 CAP Round I: To be announced later
• Display of Provisional Vacant Seats for Direct 2nd year CAP Round II : To be announced later
• Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round II: To be announced later
Maharashtra MHT CET Counselling for Admission in First Year B Arch (Architecture - Arch 2022) started for students who have appeared in and passed Maharashtra HSC Class 12th board exam or equivalent like ISC and CBSE Class 12th annual exam.
Maharashtra B Architecture (BArch 2022) Counselling starts after the declaration of MHT CET result that was declared on September 15, 2022 along with National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) conducted by Council of Architecture.
Candidates can also refer Provisional Seat Matrix for the Academic Year 2022-2023 and CAP round-wise cut off of previous year on the official website.
